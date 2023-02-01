Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday.

According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier’s East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.

Further investigation showed that a passenger, 34-year-old Mardee Jones of Cass Lake, was the alleged thief. The taxi was transporting Jones from Essentia Health in Fargo to Cass Lake.

Due to the taxi being equipped with an active GPS and camera system, Doyle Cab Company was able to provide law enforcement with live updates of the vehicle’s location. The stolen taxi was stopped in Bemidji with assistance from Bemidji Police Department officials.

Jones was arrested and is currently in custody at the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston. She will be facing charges for Theft of a Vehicle.

