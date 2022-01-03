Lakeland PBS

Suspect Arrested Following Report of Robbery in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJan. 3 2022

A suspect has been arrested following a report of a robbery in Brainerd on last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at around 6:02 PM, a 21-year-old Brainerd resident reported to the Brainerd Police Department that he was a victim of a robbery that happened in the parking lot of Bane Park. The victim said he met with multiple suspects in the parking lot when a firearm was wielded to rob him of his personal items. He said that some of the suspects were known to him.

Investigators identified a 19-year-old male suspect who was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 29 in Buffalo County, Wisconsin on a Crow Wing County arrest warrant related to the investigation.

It’s thought the victim was intentionally targeted, and no public safety threats have been identified. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.

By — Ryan Bowler

