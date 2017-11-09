DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Suspect Arrested, Accused of Hitting Deputy With Car

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

A Crow Wing County Deputy was injured while attempting to take a probation violation suspect into custody. According to a press release the suspect, Brandon Morris, 33 was in his car in the Crow Wing County Judicial Center parking lot on Wednesday Nov.8 at 4:04 p.m. The report stated, Morris abruptly reversed the vehicle he was driving and struck Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Brunhuber.

Morris fled the scene in his vehicle while another deputy witnessed the incident and called for assistance. Officials from the Sheriff’s office, Brainerd Police Department and the Baxter Police Department responded to the call.

The search for Morris was concentrated in Southwest Brainerd and he was located around 7:02 p.m. in a vehicle parked inside the garage at a residence located on the 600 block of Southwest 6th Street.

Morris was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail for numerous charges. An acquaintance of Morris, Ashley Johnson, 27 of Baxter was arrested for Obstructing the Legal Process and Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.

Deputy Brunhuber was transported by ambulance to Essentia Hospital in the city of Brainerd, was treated and later released.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rubio Endorses GOP’s Johnson

Target Says Customers Want It To Pause The “Christmas Creep”

Hurricane Maria Relief Is Coming From Brainerd

Crow Wing County Will End Sentence To Serve Program

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

cheryl messner said

great interview - looks like a good book!!... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Latest Story

Man From Hines Township Killed In House Fire

A man has died following a house fire in the Hines Township. He has been identified as 76 year old Oscar Clark Eckstrom of Hines. Police say he
Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Latest Stories

Man From Hines Township Killed In House Fire

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Minnesota State Senator Accused Of Sexually Harassing Women

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

High School Athletes Make Their Marks On National Signing Day

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Three Finalists In The Running For Beltrami County Attorney

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Bemidji Community Theater To Present "The Sound of Music"

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.