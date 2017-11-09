Suspect Arrested, Accused of Hitting Deputy With Car

A Crow Wing County Deputy was injured while attempting to take a probation violation suspect into custody. According to a press release the suspect, Brandon Morris, 33 was in his car in the Crow Wing County Judicial Center parking lot on Wednesday Nov.8 at 4:04 p.m. The report stated, Morris abruptly reversed the vehicle he was driving and struck Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Brunhuber.

Morris fled the scene in his vehicle while another deputy witnessed the incident and called for assistance. Officials from the Sheriff’s office, Brainerd Police Department and the Baxter Police Department responded to the call.

The search for Morris was concentrated in Southwest Brainerd and he was located around 7:02 p.m. in a vehicle parked inside the garage at a residence located on the 600 block of Southwest 6th Street.

Morris was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crow Wing County Jail for numerous charges. An acquaintance of Morris, Ashley Johnson, 27 of Baxter was arrested for Obstructing the Legal Process and Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.

Deputy Brunhuber was transported by ambulance to Essentia Hospital in the city of Brainerd, was treated and later released.