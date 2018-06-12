Lakeland PBS
Survivors of Malmedy: December 1944

August 11 at 9pm

Anyone who watched Chicago P.D. knows that Jason Beghe, who is narrating this film on one of the most brutal events of WWII, has a very distinctive voice,” said World War II Foundation Chairman Tim Gray. “I feel that his voice is absolutely perfect for the subject matter of this film, which is the infamous WWII massacre of 84 American soldiers in Malmedy, Belgium area in December of 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge will debut in the spring of 2018 and mark the 20th documentary from TGM and the WWII Foundation.

