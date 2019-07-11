Lakeland PBS
Survivor Describes Fatal North Memorial Air Care Helicopter Crash At Brainerd Airport

Jul. 11 2019
BAXTER, Minn. (AP) — A paramedic who survived a fatal medical helicopter crash in Minnesota has told investigators the pilot reported foggy conditions on approach to the airport and that they needed to go around. He then noticed the helicopter spin to the right and hit the ground.

But the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board Thursday drew no conclusions on what caused the North Memorial Health helicopter to crash at the Brainerd airport June 28. The crash killed pilot Tim McDonald and nurse Deb Schott and seriously injured paramedic Josh Duda.

The report says the helicopter hit left of the runway. The damage was “consistent with a high velocity vertical descent” but the helicopter was upright and nearly intact. Ground scars indicated the main and tail rotors were turning when it hit.

Shirelle Moore

Shirelle Moore

