Survey Says? Fair Board Looks To The Future Through Survey

A lot can be said about a fair: some come for the rides, some for the food, and of course, some come for the animals. This information is exactly what the Beltrami County Fair Board wants to know. New for this year’s fair is a team of surveyors who will be out striking up good old conversation as a way to plan for the future.

For the five days of the fair, surveyors will be asking the not-so-tough questions and then taking the answers all the way to the University of Minnesota.

For the surveyors hitting who have been hitting the pavement, the overall response has been positive and educational. Crew members say its all about the conversation and having fun while doing it.

So. if you see a smiling face wearing a blue vest approach you at the fair, have no fear: your input could be the next big thing at the fair.

The fair hopes to collect a minimum of 850 surveys. After the fair, the data collected will be turned over to the University of Minnesota for analysis and will be provided back to the fair board in the coming year.