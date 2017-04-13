DONATE

Supporters Gather To Break Ground On Watermark Art Center

Josh Peterson
Apr. 12 2017
It was a day that has been many years in the making. Friends and supporters of the Watermark Art Center gather gathered today at 505 Bemidji Avenue North to officially kick off the construction of the gallery’s new home.  The gallery is expected to make Bemidji a destination for the arts.

The building that the Watermark will call home was a fixture in the downtown Bemidji community for years. The building was home to the former downtown Lueken’s grocery store. Now that transition begins from supermarket to art gallery.

For Bemidji based Zetah Construction, working on a project like this is an honor.

The project is already on a tight schedule, with a grand opening expected to happen sometime this October. However, there is plenty of work that remains to be done when it comes to fundraising.

If you would like to contribute to the Watermark Art Center project, please click here: https://watermarkartcenter.org/make-your-mark/

