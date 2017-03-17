DONATE

Show Your Support for Public Television – Call Your Legislators

President Trump’s budget was just released and it proposes eliminating funding for public media. This would force small stations like Lakeland Public Television (LPTV) off the air, and would ultimately destroy the entire public broadcasting system.


Cutting funding for public media won’t solve the budget deficit. It won’t even make a dent in it. Fortunately, Congress makes the final budget decisions. Public television has always enjoyed strong bipartisan support, but with all the noise in Washington right now, our members of congress need to hear from you. Your voice is important.

Here’s how you can help:

  1. Go to protectmypublicmedia.org and sign the petition.
  2. Contact your legislators in the coming weeks and months to let them know you can’t imagine a world without public television and LPTV!

    3. Here’s what you can say:

    • Identify yourself as a constituent, which town/city and state.
    • Thank the member for his/her service to your community/state.
    • State the purpose of the call: you are concerned about the threat to federal funding for public television, and ask that the Senator/Representative protect this important funding.
    • Tell them why public television is important to YOU.
    • You understand that members of Congress have to make difficult budget decisions.
    • Public television is an important investment; it’s free to all, and provides access to educational kids’ programs, public affairs, news, arts, culture and history.
    • There is no replacement for public television.
    • Please make sure funding for public television continues.
    • Thank you for your time.

Here is an email template you can use when writing to your representative or senator. Click the button below to copy & paste.
Email Template

Contact your U.S. Senator

Senator Al Franken
Email
Call: 202-224-5641
309 Hart Senate Office Building,
Washington, DC 20510
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Email
Call: 202-224-3244
302 Hart Senate Office Building,
Washington, DC 20510
Rep. Collin Peterson
Email
Call: 202-225-2165
2204 Rayburn HOB,
Washington, DC 20515
Rep. Richard Nolan
Email
Call: 202-225-6211
2366 Rayburn House Office Building,
Washington, DC 20515

