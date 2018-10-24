Lakeland PBS
“Support Within Reach” In Bemidji Moves To New Location

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 23 2018
A sexual violence resource center in Bemidji has moved to a new location that will help them better serve the community.

You can now find Support Within Reach at 1510 Bemidji Ave., near Erbert & Gerbert’s and right across the street from The Bunkhouse. Their signs are not up yet, but they plan to put them out soon. The organization made the move after growing out of their old space in downtown Bemidji.

Ashli Lyseng, the district supervisor for Support Within Reach, says, “We really needed this location for more space. We’ve expanded twice as an organization, and if we really were seeing all the survivors in the area that we anticipate are there, it’s possible someday we could expand more and we needed more space for our staff and for our clients. So we really moved for that. We also moved to be closer to Bemidji State University so we can be a resource to the campus.”

Support Within Reach does accept walk-ins. They’re also open to volunteers.

