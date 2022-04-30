Lakeland PBS

Support Within Reach in Bemidji Holding Amazing Race for an Amazing Cause

Mary BalstadApr. 29 2022

An amazing race is going to happen this Saturday, April 30th in Beltrami County.

The non-profit sexual violence resource center Support Within Reach will host its first annual Amazing Race: Supportive Style. Starting at the iconic Paul and Babe statues in Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park, the race will see seven teams compete in the style similar to the TV show.

Although participants will not be traveling to famous sites around the world, they will be visiting well-known places in Bemidji and the surrounding area. The main goal is to further Support Within Reach’s mission of raising awareness and support for those affected by sexual violence.

Participants leave the starting line at 9 AM, and the prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. A booth will also be set up to provide more information about Support Within Reach and the services they provide. Tents will be set up in case of rain.

More information on Support Within Reach can be found on their website.

By — Mary Balstad

