Support Within Reach Hosting Virtual Fundraiser With Special Musical Guests
As many events that were planned for earlier this year had to be canceled or reworked, Support Within Reach, a private non-profit organization that helps those impacted by sexual violence, will be hosting a virtual concert for their annual fundraiser.
Thee United Empire is a music group based out of Fargo, North Dakota and will performing in the virtual fundraiser. The group has performed for big name artists such as Nelly, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and much more.
The concert will be live on three different Facebook accounts: Support Within Reach, Thee United Empire, and The Mix 103.7.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.