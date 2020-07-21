Support Within Reach Hosting Virtual Fundraiser With Special Musical Guests

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As many events that were planned for earlier this year had to be canceled or reworked, Support Within Reach, a private non-profit organization that helps those impacted by sexual violence, will be hosting a virtual concert for their annual fundraiser.

Thee United Empire is a music group based out of Fargo, North Dakota and will performing in the virtual fundraiser. The group has performed for big name artists such as Nelly, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and much more.

The concert will be live on three different Facebook accounts: Support Within Reach, Thee United Empire, and The Mix 103.7.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today