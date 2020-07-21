Lakeland PBS

City of Bemidji Votes For Citywide Mask Mandate

Support Within Reach Hosting Virtual Fundraiser With Special Musical Guests

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2020

As many events that were planned for earlier this year had to be canceled or reworked, Support Within Reach, a private non-profit organization that helps those impacted by sexual violence, will be hosting a virtual concert for their annual fundraiser.

Thee United Empire is a music group based out of Fargo, North Dakota and will performing in the virtual fundraiser. The group has performed for big name artists such as Nelly, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and much more.

The concert will be live on three different Facebook accounts: Support Within Reach, Thee United Empire, and The Mix 103.7.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

