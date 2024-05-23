Super One Foods Opens New Location in Walker

Super One Foods officially opened a new location in Walker last week.

The grocery store is listed at 46,000 square feet, a stark difference from the previous 26,000-square-foot Super One that previously stood east of the site.

The Walker community’s receiving the brand-new Super One well and is appreciating the renovations, especially after less than a year of construction.

And considering it’s the only Super One in Walker, as well as the main grocery store in the town, having an updated version of the grocery store means the world to the community.

And it’s not just the options that’ve improved, but also the increase in available space.

For the Walker community, the brand new Super One Foods provides far more supply and space.

The next step for the grocery store is providing more vehicle space and completing the parking lot.

In addition to finishing the parking lot, the Super One Foods in Walker is looking to hire an additional 15 to 20 more employees.