Super Cats, A Nature Miniseries: Science and Secrets

Wednesday, August 11 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Uncover the secret lives of big cats who thrive in all four corners of the globe, from the solitary snow leopard to the nimble black-footed cat, captured through the latest camera technology and science. Pictured: A young mountain lion cub is fitted with a GPS collar so scientists can follow its early life. Over time her striking blue eyes will darken.