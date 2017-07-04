Sunday Liquor Sales Start With A Boom In Business

For the first time ever in Minnesota, liquor stores were opening their doors for business on Sunday.

Customers started rolling into the parking lot well before opening. After 16 years in the biz, Becky Johnson has never seen anything like this.

Erin Richgels is in town visiting family but also knew about this occasion. She says she was stopping by to grab some things for the fourth of July.

It’s for that exact reason that people are looking forward to getting rid of the pain of planning.

Down at Northern Liquor, they’re seeing a pretty steady stream of traffic in the store instead of people headed out of town. Lucas Moderow says its nice not to have to go to North Dakota or Wisconsin in order to pick up liquor on Sunday.

All the more reason for local customers like Brandon Huewe to swing by. He says he wanted to support area stores and drive demand.

It’s something that Erika Lopez has seen a lot of over the last hour. The novelty of it all is certainly a selling point.

Down in Baxter, Cash Wise Liquor employees have been running around helping out countless customers.

Now, many business owners, like Mark Dockendorf, are looking forward to the future and anxious to see how long this lasts.