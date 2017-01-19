Sunday Liquor Sales Bill Approved

A Minnesota House committee overwhelmingly approved a measure on Tuesday to allow liquor stores to be open on Sundays, which would repeal the current law that has been in affect since the Great Depression.

Minnesota’s one of only 12 states that still restricts Sunday liquor store sales.

The Minnesota bill allows liquor stores to open on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It bans Sunday alcohol deliveries.

Every state and Canadian province around Minnesota has Sunday sales, but Republican leaders think the odds are in their favor of passing the Sunday liquor sales bill.

Governor Mark Dayton said that if the bill reaches his desk, it would likely become law.