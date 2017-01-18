DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sunday Liquor Ban Still A Debate

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota is one of 12 states with a Sunday liquor ban, according to the Associated Press. For several years this has been a topic at the Capitol to remove the ban but efforts have failed.

Nearly 40 lawmakers who left the Legislature voted to uphold the ban and many newcomers said they’d like to see it go in 2017.

Freshman Rep. Cal Bahr says private businesses should be able to set their own hours. A bill was set for an initial vote in a House committee Tuesday.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

FRONTLINE: Divided States of America

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Red Lake Nation Capitol Grand Opening

Posted on Aug. 17 2015 by

Leech Lake Tribal College Joins Obama’s College Day Of Action

Posted on Dec. 5 2014 by

Capitol Christmas Starts Tour to DC

Posted on Nov. 4 2014 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

DLS said

You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More

Stan Brothers said

Very interesting art! Love the colors, shapes, stories...... Read More

0

Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves. Since Dec. 1 almost 300 blood drives across 27 states
Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Recently Added

Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Millions Added To Target Center Renovation Project

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Grand Rapids Man Arrested For Homicide

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.