Sun Country Airlines Honors Minnesota With Lakes Project

The next time you take a flight with Sun Country Airlines you may fly on an airplane named Lake Bemidji.

Sun Country announced that each airplane in its fleet will be named after a Minnesota Lake and will have custom lake-themed-art representing the lakes that span the state. The planes are part of Sun Country’s Lakes Project featuring Minnesota heritage and pride through art.

Sun Country Airlines is Minnesota’s Hometown Airline and in Minnesota, our lakes are part of our DNA. We want to honor the bodies of water synonymous with the Minnesota lifestyle, and are thrilled to unveil the Hometown Lakes Project,” said Zarir Erani, Sun Country Airlines President and CEO.

Lake Bemidji was the first aircraft unveiled at Sun Country’s hangar at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Terminal 2. The aircraft has the Lake Bemidji name on the exterior of the aircraft, under the side of the cockpit and outside the front boarding door. On the inside is where you’ll find Paul and Babe the Blue Ox.

All Hometown Lakes Project artwork will be released over the next few months.