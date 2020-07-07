Summer Fitness Classes Being Offered in Bemidji
As the weather stays warm this summer, Bemidji Parks and Recreation is offering summer fitness classes while social distancing.
Those who wish to participate will have to pre-register. All classes will be held at South Shore Park, and the cost is $25.00 per person. You can register here.
Yoga Mornings
- Date: July 10, July 17, July 24
- Time: 8:00am-9:00am
Yoga Evening
- Dates: July 15, July 22, July 29
- Time: 4:45pm-5:45pm
Tabata
- Dates: July 14, July 21, July 28
- Time: 5:30pm-6:00pm
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.