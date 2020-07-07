Summer Fitness Classes Being Offered in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the weather stays warm this summer, Bemidji Parks and Recreation is offering summer fitness classes while social distancing.

Those who wish to participate will have to pre-register. All classes will be held at South Shore Park, and the cost is $25.00 per person. You can register here.

Yoga Mornings

Date: July 10, July 17, July 24

Time: 8:00am-9:00am

Yoga Evening

Dates: July 15, July 22, July 29

Time: 4:45pm-5:45pm

Tabata

Dates: July 14, July 21, July 28

Time: 5:30pm-6:00pm

