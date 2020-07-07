Lakeland PBS

Summer Fitness Classes Being Offered in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 7 2020

As the weather stays warm this summer, Bemidji Parks and Recreation is offering summer fitness classes while social distancing.

Those who wish to participate will have to pre-register. All classes will be held at South Shore Park, and the cost is $25.00 per person. You can register here.

Yoga Mornings

  • Date: July 10, July 17, July 24
  • Time: 8:00am-9:00am

Yoga Evening

  • Dates: July 15, July 22, July 29
  • Time: 4:45pm-5:45pm

Tabata

  • Dates: July 14, July 21, July 28
  • Time: 5:30pm-6:00pm

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Daily Deaths from COVID-19 Remain Low in Minnesota

$56.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund Proposal to Help Minnesota Child Care Providers

MCAC Cancels the Majority of Fall Semester Sports

Bemidji Jaycees Host First Ever “Unparade” For 4th of July

Latest Stories

Daily Deaths from COVID-19 Remain Low in Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

Brainerd Public Schools to Host Public Tour of Renovation Projects

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

$56.6 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund Proposal to Help Minnesota Child Care Providers

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

Missing 5-Year-Old Found One Mile From Home in Melby

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

Two People Survive Crash of Small Plane Near Eveleth-Virginia Airport

Posted on Jul. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.