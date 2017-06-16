LPTV NEWS
Jury Finds Yanez Not Guilty In Castile Shooting

Summer Camp Teaches Students Many Aspects Of Theater Production

Lakeland News
Jun. 16 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Ryan said

BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More

Latest Story

Power Outage Brings Downtown Bemidji To A Stand Still

A power outage in downtown Bemidji has brought the cities core to a standstill. The downtown area lost power shortly before 3:00 Friday
Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Power Outage Brings Downtown Bemidji To A Stand Still

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Jury Finds Yanez Not Guilty In Castile Shooting

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

State Apologizes For Disturbing Fond Du Lac Burial Site

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Road Resurfacing Begins On Highway 200

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Park Rapids Man Charged With 3rd Degree Assault

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.