Suicide Prevention Advocate Visits Brainerd to Discuss Mental Health, Screen Film

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and a suicide attempt survivor is traveling the country to tell her story.

Emma Benoit attempted suicide at the age of 16 and was left paralyzed. She recently made a stop in Brainerd to show a free screening of her documentary “My Ascension” and discuss anxiety and depression.

After attempting to take her life, Emma was hesitant to speak up, but she knew she wasn’t the only person struggling with anxiety and depression and felt she had to make a difference. With a picture-perfect life from the outside, Emma explained the stigmas of reaching out and why it isn’t easy to always seek help.

If anyone is interested in seeing “My Ascension” or screening the film for others, they can visit myascension.us to find out more.

If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

