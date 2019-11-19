Suicide Loss Survivors Tell Their Stories To Promote Healing and Suicide Prevention Through Workshops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Suicide loss survivors have a powerful story to tell and their stories can connect with others who have lost loved ones due to suicide as well. Sharing one’s story can also promote healing, and even possibly prevent suicide by encouraging others to seek help when they need it most.

“The grief process is always difficult because suicide is multifaceted and complex. People coping with this kind of loss often need more support than others, but may get less,” said Catherine Gangi, Health and Wellness Programs Coordinator at NAMI Minnesota.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) recently partnered with the Suicide Survivors’ Club to host a Story Portrait Workshop that supports and educates suicide loss survivors. This four hour workshop explains how storytelling can help loss survivors connect and heal. It also teaches loss survivors how to use safe tools to tell their story.

“The details of suicide are painful, jarring and in some cases detrimental to others,” said Rebecca Anderson, co-founder of Suicide Survivors’ Club. “In an ideal setting, storytelling may inspire others to seek help,” added fellow co-founder Laurie Phillips.

The Minnesota Department of Health partnered with NAMI Minnesota and hosted the first story portrait workshop in Bemidji where seven loss survivors participated.

The next workshop will take place this Saturday in Minneapolis.

You can also host your own story portrait workshop by contacting rebecca@suicidesurvivorsclub.org

National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

