Suicidal Prevention Training Gives Strategies To Help BSU Students Aid Others

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 13 2019

Knowing the warning signs of suicide and how to respond to a suicide crisis is extremely important and critical to understand. Today, the BSU Student Center for Health and Counseling hosted “question, persuade and refer” suicide prevention training for BSU students.

The training identified various ways to approach and help someone dealing with suicidal thoughts, such as when someone notices certain warning signs, isolation and when someone gives a clear verbal statement about the thought of suicide.

“It’s a very important topic. Suicide is something that touches all of us in one way or another, whether it be our own thoughts of wanting to die or a friend or family member that has experienced thoughts of suicide or an attempt or has died by suicide. It’s something that we need to talk about and make it safe for people to get help and know that having those thoughts are a normal part of life, but we want to make sure that when they do pop in our head that we’re getting the right kind of support,” said Kelly Brevig, Suicide Educational Services Coordinator.

Anyone who knows or is someone battling suicidal thoughts are encouraged to tell someone they trust. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

