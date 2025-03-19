Sue Volkmann Retires After 37 Years at Helm of Wadena-Deer Creek Girls’ Volleyball

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Sue Volkmann is calling it quits after 37 years at the helm of Wolverine girls’ volleyball.

The longtime head coach amassed over 650 wins while leading WDC to eight state tournament appearances, including an undefeated 33-0 state championship in 2010. It was an uplifting moment that came just months after an F-4 tornado devastated the town of Wadena and surrounding communities. That magical run earned Volkmann the 2010 Class AA Coach of the Year honors.