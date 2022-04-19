Success Brewing for Wadena-Deer Creek Baseball

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Not too many local baseball or softball teams have been able to get their first game in, but Wadena-Deer Creek was able to head south recently for a matchup with Pierz. However, even though they got a game under their belts, the Wolverines are now waiting for Game 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s success last season had been brewing for some time now, as most of the roster has played baseball with most of each other for many years, even since Little League, and they’ve gained some hardware in the process. And to have good chemistry as a team, you need good leadership. The Wolverines have a good group to help work with the younger players.

WDC was able to go down to Pierz to play the Pioneers to start their season. Wadena lost 3-2, but early-season losses can help a team learn more about themselves.

The Wolverines are scheduled to play at Sebeka on Tuesday, April 19 at 4 PM, weather permitting.