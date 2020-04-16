Substance Use Disorder Programs Still Available Amid COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Community Services and local treatment programs are still committed to providing support to residents who struggle with substance abuse.

While the CDC has recommended social distancing, residents in Crow Wing County are still dealing with mental health and substance use challenges which are only being exasperated in these difficult times. Social distancing can turn into social isolation, therefor staying connected and asking for help is very important.

Crow Wing County Community Services is offering some tips to combat some of the issues people are struggling with. The first tip is to use web and phone based services. Many support groups, churches, mental health and substance abuse programs are available through other communication methods.

The second tip is to stay active. It is important to be intentional in any activity, and residents can establish new routines like exercising, walking, or riding a bike.

If you or someone you know needs more information or assistance contact Crow Wing County Community Services Chemical Health Unit. If you are a local recovery support group that would benefit from some assistance in paying for and setting up the web based platform Zoom for conducting meetings call 218-824-1140 or visit www.crowwing.us/169/Chemical- Dependency

For AA support group meetings or information on how to connect, visit Narcotics Anonymous Meetings near you at www.naminnesota.us

The Crisis Line and referral service number is 218-828-4357,and the toll free number is 800-462-5525.

