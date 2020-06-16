Study: Water Quality of Mississippi River Brainerd Watershed Has Room For Improvement
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has released its latest update on the current quality of water and the environment for the Mississippi River – Brainerd watershed.
Officials said that the Brainerd watershed has good quality overall, but has plenty of opportunity for improvement. The latest study, which addressed bacterial and biological impairments, found that 16 of the 41 streams assessed in the area did not meet standards for quality of life.
For the entire results of the study, you can visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.
