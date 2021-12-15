Lakeland PBS

Study: Vaccines Prevented More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths in US

Lakeland News — Dec. 14 2021

Vaccines have prevented more than a million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. A study published Tuesday by The Commonwealth Fund made the estimate.

Most of the deaths and hospitalizations that vaccines helped to avoid would have occurred in the late summer and early fall. That’s when the delta variant began to spread widely across the country and surge in the south. During that time, average daily deaths could have spiked as high as 21,000 per day.

Researchers also predicted vaccines prevented more than 10 million hospitalizations in the U.S.

