Study Shows Economic Impact of Arts Events and Groups in Bemidji
A study conducted in 2019 that looked at the economic effect of 28 different Bemidji arts events and organizations has found that the arts have had an impact of over $8 million for the city in that year.
Over $5 million was spent by the nearly 30 community organizations in the city, with an additional $3 million spent by the attendees of the arts. Of the organizations that the study looked at, 13 had budgets under $25,000 per year, with some as little as $5,000 a year.
In the city, the arts bring in over $500 per capita. According to Minnesota Citizens for the Arts, that’s well above average for a city the size of Bemidji.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.