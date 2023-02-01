Lakeland PBS

Study Showcases BSU’s Impact on State Economy

Justin OthoudtJan. 31 2023

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education.

The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced over $310 million in economic activity in the state. The study also teported that BSU and NTC were able to support and sustain over 2,000 jobs in the state.

“That’s where it really makes a difference.” said Bemidji State University President, Dr. John Hoffman, “There is an investment in the people of Bemidji as a community, by the people of Bemidji State, and Northwest Tech. That makes me feel great, its part of the reason I’m so excited to be living in this community and working for these two institutions.”

The study further estimated the value of the increased state income, thanks to degrees awarded by BSU and NTC for the careers of graduates, which was estimated to yield an additional state income of over $24.8 billion

