DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Study Reveals Hubbard County Arts Makes Million Dollar Impact

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

The arts are making a million dollar impact in Hubbard County. That’s according to a study that was just completed by Creative Minnesota.

The study found that the total economic impact of the county’s arts is $1.6 million. The study looked at the revenue generated from 15 different arts and cultural organizations, as well as 170 different artists and creative workers from the area. The county hopes to use this data to draw even more artists to town to continue growing their creative scene.

Park Rapids Art Council Chairman Paul Dove says, “We were able to show that it was a significant amount of money that is being spent and generated through the arts. My first love of the arts says the arts are important just for themselves and really do not have to be justified, but in the times that we live in, I think it is good to show that there is an economic impact and an economic advantage to have good arts in an area.”

The study also reports that close to 24,000 people are served at Hubbard County arts and cultural events annually.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deadline For Local Art Grants Approaching Fast

Woman Identified After ATV Goes Through Ice On Grace Lake

Park Rapids Couple Recovering After ATV Falls Through The Ice

Park Rapids Teen Gets Ice Castle Fish House Thanks To Make-A-Wish

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Health Officials Say Flu Is Now Widespread Across Minnesota

Minnesota health officials say the flu is now “widespread” across Minnesota. 172 people were hospitalized with influenza between
Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Health Officials Say Flu Is Now Widespread Across Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Deadline For Local Art Grants Approaching Fast

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Quick Fix Oatmeal

Posted on Jan. 4 2018

Royals Look To Sophomores And Juniors For Veteran Leadership

Posted on Jan. 3 2018

Bjerknes State Sentencing Hearing Continued To February

Posted on Jan. 3 2018

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.