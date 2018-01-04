Study Reveals Hubbard County Arts Makes Million Dollar Impact

The arts are making a million dollar impact in Hubbard County. That’s according to a study that was just completed by Creative Minnesota.

The study found that the total economic impact of the county’s arts is $1.6 million. The study looked at the revenue generated from 15 different arts and cultural organizations, as well as 170 different artists and creative workers from the area. The county hopes to use this data to draw even more artists to town to continue growing their creative scene.

Park Rapids Art Council Chairman Paul Dove says, “We were able to show that it was a significant amount of money that is being spent and generated through the arts. My first love of the arts says the arts are important just for themselves and really do not have to be justified, but in the times that we live in, I think it is good to show that there is an economic impact and an economic advantage to have good arts in an area.”

The study also reports that close to 24,000 people are served at Hubbard County arts and cultural events annually.