Study Projects Minnesota Has One Of The Highest Uninsured Rates In The Country

QuoteWizard, a group of health insurance analyst based in Seattle, projects that Minnesota could have some of the highest layoff rates in the country due to the pandemic.

Their findings for the state are as followed:

Minnesota’s uninsured rate is 4 percent.

Minnesota’s Medicaid qualification capacity is 195,000 persons.

The top 10 states with the highest number of projected uninsured are all non-expansion states.

The current national unemployment rate is 14.7%, nearing a medium to a high scenario of 17.5% to 25%.

To qualify for Medicaid, household income must be below 138% of the federal poverty line.

Current unemployment rates could see 5.2 million to 9.8 million Americans uninsured.

Uninsured healthcare costs could amount to $40 billion or 40% of the CARES Act budget.

You can read the full analysis here: https://quotewizard.com/news/ posts/unemployment-impact-on- uninsured-rates

