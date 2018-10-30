UPDATED* *VIDEO* Morning Bus Crash Results In Minor Injuries

A few students suffered some bumps and bruises this morning after a Bemidji school bus crash in Hubbard County. The incident happened at exactly 7:05 in the morning at the intersection of County Road 9 and 229th Ave.

A Toyota Camry, driven by Kristine Marcene Bommerbach, 28, of Bemidji, was traveling north on 229th ave. The Bemidji school bus was traveling on County Road 9. The camry went through the intersection, striking the bus in the front drivers side.

A total of 19 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident and all students were checked at the scene. Some suffered bumps and bruises as a result of the collision. Lakeland News was told at the scene one student suffered from a small gash on their head. All students were released to their parents or sent to their schools. No students needed to be transported to the emergency room.

Bommerbach was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was identified as John Ernest Lund, 68, of Bemidji. Lund was taken to a walk-in clinic by a private party.

Both Bommerbach and Lund were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be factor. Road condition were reported as wet at the time of the incident.

Bemidji Ambulance, Bemidji Fire, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Beltrami County Sheriff’s office all responded to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with Lakeland News for updates.