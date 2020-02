Click to print (Opens in new window)

There were over 26 schools and 400-plus entrants that attended the 15th Annual Bemidji Lumberjack Invitational at Bemidji High School this past Saturday. This mid-season speech competition allows high school students from all around the state to compete against each other in different speech categories.

