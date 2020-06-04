Lakeland PBS

Students Say Goodbye to Their Teachers in End-of-School Parades

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 4 2020

Students from schools around the Bemidji area said their final goodbyes to their teachers today. Both Solway and Lincoln Elementary schools held drive-by parades for their students to participate in.

The last day of school can be exciting for some and emotional for others. But this year’s last day of school was a productive and happy one, filled with smiles and best wishes for a happy summer.

Destiny Wiggins

