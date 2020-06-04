Students Say Goodbye to Their Teachers in End-of-School Parades

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students from schools around the Bemidji area said their final goodbyes to their teachers today. Both Solway and Lincoln Elementary schools held drive-by parades for their students to participate in.

The last day of school can be exciting for some and emotional for others. But this year’s last day of school was a productive and happy one, filled with smiles and best wishes for a happy summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today