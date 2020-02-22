Students Present Projects at Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over 100 science fair projects were represented at the Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair at Bemidji State University, with project ideas ranging from toothpaste bacteria, types of flour, and more.

All of the schools in the region were able to submit an unlimited amount of projects that would represent that specific school on the regional level.

