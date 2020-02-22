Lakeland PBS

Students Present Projects at Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 22 2020

Over 100 science fair projects were represented at the Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair at Bemidji State University, with project ideas ranging from toothpaste bacteria, types of flour, and more.

All of the schools in the region were able to submit an unlimited amount of projects that would represent that specific school on the regional level.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Theft By Swindle

Bemidji Homicide Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Golden Apple: Nevis Public School Shows Kindness For the Month of February

Reminder For Fish House Owners To Clean-Up Before You Go

Latest Stories

Red Lake to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana in May

Posted on Feb. 22 2020

In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Presenting "Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf"

Posted on Feb. 22 2020

Update: Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder And Assault in Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

LLTC To Host Discussion on Postsecondary Attainment Gap

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Roseau Girls Hockey Falls to Minnetonka in Class AA Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.