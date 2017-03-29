Students Named To Honor Society Academic Team

Two students from Central Lakes College (CLC) were selected to be a part of the Phi Theta Kappa All-Minnesota American Team.

Brooke Moren of Pierz and Elliot Amick of Brainerd are members of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at CLC.

The All-Minnesota Academic Team honors students for their leadership, academic achievements and community and college service.

Moren earned an associate degree in Applied Science in Horticulture from CLC and in May will graduate with her Associate in Arts degree. She is also the secretary of student government and Phi Theta Kappa. After graduation Moren plans to study Recreation, Park & Leisure Studies at the University of Minnesota.

Amick has served as Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa at CLC for one semester. This spring Amick will graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree from CLC. In the fall he plans to start in the nursing program at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of community college students to grow as scholar and leaders.