DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Students Named To Honor Society Academic Team

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

Two students from Central Lakes College (CLC) were selected to be a part of the Phi Theta Kappa All-Minnesota American Team.

Brooke Moren of Pierz and Elliot Amick of Brainerd are members of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at CLC.

The All-Minnesota Academic Team honors students for their leadership, academic achievements and community and college service.

Moren earned an associate degree in Applied Science in Horticulture from CLC and in May will graduate with her Associate in Arts degree.  She is also the secretary of student government and Phi Theta Kappa. After graduation Moren plans to study Recreation, Park & Leisure Studies at the University of Minnesota.

Amick has served as Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa at CLC for one semester. This spring Amick will graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree from CLC. In the fall he plans to start in the nursing program at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of community college students to grow as scholar and leaders.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Central Lakes College Nursing Program Ranks In Top 20

Central Lakes College To Lead Bean Production Study

Assistant Coach For CLC Volleyball Receives Special Merit Award

Give Kids A Smile Day

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

Cynthia said

It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

0

Bill For Transportation Projects Signed

The Minnesota House has signed off on a bill directing $105 million in federal funding toward transportation projects after a brief fight with
Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Recently Added

Bill For Transportation Projects Signed

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Serratore, Bitzer Nominated For Men's Hockey Awards

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Photographer Captures Northern Lights Display Over Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.