Students Evacuated Due To Fire At Brainerd High School

A fire at Brainerd High School caused the school to evacuate staff and students from the building earlier today.

According to the Brainerd Dispatch, Brainerd High School Principal Andrea Rusk sent an email to parents around 1:45 p.m about the fire.

“Students at BHS north campus building were evacuated at approximately 1 p.m. today due to smoke from a construction area of the building. No students or staff were in this area of the building. The Brainerd Fire Department came immediately. To ensure the safety for our students and staff the entire building needs to be inspected prior to anyone being allowed back in the building,” said Rusk.

The fire was put out and and students were sent home for the rest of the day.

