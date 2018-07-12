Students Build Robots For Obstacle Course at SEAM Camp

There is a growing need for workers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and math fields and the Central Lakes College in Staples is trying to get children interested in those fields with annual SEAM camp.

This five-day camp begins with students learning about mechanical and electrical systems which leads them to building their own battle bots. Once teams have constructed their bots they compete in a robotic hockey tournament, an obstacle course, and the camp ends with a demolition derby. The hope is that students will continue to pursue the STEM fields after they have completed the camp.

If you would like to sign up your child for SEAM camp next year the cost is two-hundred dollars, but scholarships are available for those who qualify.

To learn more about SEAM camp hear from the instructor, Nathan Peterson, in the video below.