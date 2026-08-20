Students Bring New Sculptures to Life at North Country Park in Bemidji

Students from Voyageurs Expeditionary School in Bemidji are bringing new life to North Country Park through art. Reporter Ryan Fleming stopped by to see the project on display.

At North Country Park, tree stumps left behind by last year’s June storm are getting a second life through a student-led art project that blends creativity with hands-on learning.

“Have a mission of environmental awareness and practice, and we also like to take expeditions.” Said Elaine Hardwick, Voyageurs Expeditionary School grant writer/teacher. “So we have kids explore, field trips, things like that. But the exploration can also branch out into the classroom, as evidenced by the art here. We just give them a little freedom to express their creativity.”

The designs weren’t one size fits all. Students were encouraged to make each piece their own, pulling inspiration from nature, culture, and the animals that stood out to them. Students who bring a little more color to North Country Park, using their artwork to transform the space for the community.

“We looked up some woodland style art, and let the kids pick what their favorite ones were or what their favorite animals were, and kind of do a combination or draw from what they, what they liked seeing.” Said Voyageurs Expeditionary School Art teacher Brett Wallin.

The project is backed by a three-year Afterschool Community Learning Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, while the idea itself started with a simple walk through a park.

“I was walking through Cameron Park one day, and I saw these tree stumps, and it was like, boom, I think we need to put some art in the park with these tree stumps. And so I talked to Brett, and he was all on board. And he’s the creative aspect. I’m kind of just like logistics.”

With no two pieces looking quite the same, the park is starting to reflect the personalities of the students behind the work. With everything from bold designs to unexpected carvings taking shape.

“Some of the ideas the students have are super fun, and I would have never thought about them myself. We have some pretty, pretty unique carvings here, just because that’s what the students like.”

And this is just the beginning, with more student-created pieces expected to be added to the park throughout the school year.