Students at St. Philip’s in Bemidji Pack Over 23,000 Meals for the Hungry

St Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji is honoring the Lenten season with a student service project that gets over 100 Faith Formation students to focus on prayer and giving, and this year’s project resulted in tens of thousands of meals being packed for those in need.

The church reached out to an organization they had partnered with in the past that provides temporary hunger relief to help with the project.

“We wanted to have a significant service project that would involve all of those students,” said Mark Studer, St. Philip’s Middle School Faith Formation Coordinator. “We thought back and we’ve done this in the past about, probably about 15 years ago, so we wanted to bring that back because it was such a great event that we had.”

“Kids Fighting Hunger, as the title implies, is an organization that attempts to deliver the message that we have an obligation, through service work, to address food insecurity so that we have an opportunity to step away from ourselves and help others,” explained Kevin Warzecha, the group’s executive director.

The Sauk Rapids nonprofit provides a unique service opportunity that brings people together to package oatmeal and rice meals. They brought two pallets of 55 boxes, each full of food, to the St. Philip’s meal packing event, and those who volunteered turned all that food into over 21,000 meals in just about 90 minutes.

“The students are coming here, they’re giving up their time to come and pack, and they’re giving away when they make these 21,000 meals to a lot of people,” Studer added.

“It’s going to be within 90 minutes we’re gonna pack 21,000, 23,000 meals, so my hope is that maybe we can pray for them and feed them spiritually as well through that,” said Libby Olderman, St. Philip’s Director of Religious Education.

Organizers hope that the students involved will continue doing acts of service for their community throughout their lives.

“We talk to our kids about living a life of service,” Olderman stated, “that the hope is that they aren’t just having one big day, feeling good about themselves, [giving themselves] a pat on their shoulder, but they continue this throughout their whole lives and in small and big ways, in their home and then outside in the community.”

The students surpassed their initial goal of 21,000 meals and ended up packing a total of 23,760 meals. All of the packed meals go to any number of local, state, national, and international locations, depending on the need at the time.