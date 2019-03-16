Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Students at Heartland Christian Academy Visit the Elderly at Goldpine Home

Mar. 15 2019

Kindergartners and eighth graders from Heartland Christian Academy visited with the elders today at Goldpine Home. The kids sang songs and made arts and crafts that were inspired by The Lorax by Dr. Seuss.

One student at the elementary school said they were working on making Truffula trees with the Goldpine residents. Truffula trees are a made-up plant from the children’s book.

Each month when the kids visit the nursing home, they do an art project that is targeted towards that specific month. A specialist teacher at Heartland Christian Academy said they made Truffula trees because Dr. Seuss’s birthday is in March.

“Because of Dr. Seuss’s birthday is in March, and we just wanted to bring some sort of a spring type tree flower into their room,” Amy Graf said. “We usually try and leave their art projects here so they have a memory of when we came.”

The kids try and leave their art projects at the nursing home so the residence can have a memory of their visit. Graf said coming to the nursing home is a great service project for their students.

“Just to build relationships with the residence here and every month our kids look forward to coming, and each month we get more and more residence that show up,” Graf said.

Sarah Sundeen, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Goldpine Home, said a lot of their residents have a background in education.

“We have a lot of residents who were teachers or school bus drivers or Sunday school teachers,” Sundeen said “So not only are the residents grandparents or great grandparents, but they do have that history of working with children, and so it’s especially meaningful for those who spent a lot of time with children previously.”

The students at Heartland Christian Academy look forward to their visit to Goldpine Home and enjoy interacting with the residence there every month.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Baxter Elementary School Celebrates Read Across America Week

In Focus: MacRostie Art Center Hosts “Family Creates” 2nd Saturdays

In Focus: Gallery North Hosts “Creative Cafe” Mini Art Classes

Walker Nursing Home Run By Superior Healthcare Management To Close

What do you think?

Latest Story

In Focus: Art & Antique Mall Of Walker Hosts Thousands Of Unique Items

Whether you’re looking for a niche piece of wall art, that one record your parents used to listen to, or the perfect frame for your family
Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Latest Stories

In Focus: Art & Antique Mall Of Walker Hosts Thousands Of Unique Items

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Bemidji Boys Basketball Wins Section Title For First Time in 34 Years

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Highways 220 and 75 Reopen in Northwest Minnesota

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Milwaukee Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Girl

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Essentia Health Offering New High-Risk Breast Program

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate