Golden Apple: Students at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Host Food Drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Baxter, the members of Forestview Middle School’s student council have been staying busy this week by collecting items for their school food drive to help fill their school food pantry.

About six years ago, Forestview Middle School experienced a tremendous need for basic things such as food for at home, jackets, hats, mittens, boots, and many other items that students were in need of. Once this matter was brought to faculty and staff, the school stepped in to help by providing a school pantry.

Forestview Middle School Assistant Principal Tom Cooper says that there are some students where their only meal comes from school such as breakfast and lunch, and sometimes dinner and snacks aren’t available. This year, the school has been very fortunate with its help of members in the student council, who have put together a food drive to help fill the pantry.

Most collected items include canned goods, but some of the hot ticket items include Pop Tarts, macaroni and cheese, ramen, soup, cereals, fruit snacks, and basically anything that is easy for kids to make for themselves.

Not only are the 7th and 8th grade members of the student council excited to be apart of this drive, but so are the members of the 5th and 6th grade student council.

Forestview Middle School would like to give a big thank you to all of its community, business, and church members who have helped support them along the way.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today