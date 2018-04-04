Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Student Work Showcased At BSU’s Annual Student Achievement Conference

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemidji State University showed off some their student’s work with their annual Student Achievement Conference. The event was made for students to present their work in front of BSU staff members and professionals in the community.

The day started off with a keynote speaker. Then exactly 90 students gave oral presentations about their projects. There was also more than 105 poster presentations made by students set up in Memorial Hall on campus.

Travis Ricks, the Student Achievement Conference Chairperson says, “They work with a faculty report sponsor and working hand and hand with a faculty sponsor, they design. Well first they form a question. Form a question about something they’re interested in. Something that we might not know a lot about. Then they form their hypothesis and they go out and collect date and then they report that data to us”

Every college at BSU was represented at the conference, which made for a wide variety of presentations. Students gave lectures about everything from art and technology to diversity on campus and even napping. When the conference is over, each student who participates walks away with an activities transcript that they can add to their resume.

Julie Larson, a BSU Professor Of Chemistry says, “This is the most students we’ve ever had participate in it and it’s a tremendous asset that they can put on their resume that they’ve not only conducted research but they’ve presented it in a professional forum and I think many of them find that as they approach jobs or professional programs that it is a big benefit when it’s something like this they’ve experienced.”

Anyone in the community is allowed to come to the conference. It’s always scheduled on the first Wednesday of April.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji South Beach Apartments Officially Open

MPR Hosts Panel About Entrepreneurship Featuring Bemidji Businesses

Korean Language Camp To Be Added At Concordia Language Villages

Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Preaches Preparedness During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Minnesota is asking that everyone looks over their emergency plans as the state holds its Severe Weather Awareness Week from April 9-13, 2018. On
Posted on Apr. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Preaches Preparedness During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 4 2018

Phone Scam Hits Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 4 2018

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Releases Primary Results

Posted on Apr. 4 2018

Minnesota National Guard Faces Social Media Identity Scams

Posted on Apr. 4 2018

Volunteers Needed For Bagley Food Packaging Event

Posted on Apr. 4 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.