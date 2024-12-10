Student Taken to Hospital After Bemidji School Bus Collides with Car

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a collision just north of Bemidji this morning, and one student on the bus was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for neck pain following the incident.

According to a press release from the district, bus #55 struck a car that was unable to stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Whiting Road. The bus was taking students from Bemidji Middle School, Gene Dillon Elementary, and Northern Elementary to school at the time of the incident.

All students other than the one taken to the hospital were transferred to another bus and were screened by building health staff when they arrived at their schools.