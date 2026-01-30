Jan 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Structure Fire Near Wadena Claims Lives of Man, Family Dog

A structure fire just west of Wadena claimed the lives of a man and a dog on Thursday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with several local fire departments, responded to the scene in rural Compton Township at approximately 7:40 p.m. that night. One man, later identified as 73-year-old David Hanes of Wadena, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Lifesaving measures were administered, and Hanes was transported to Astera Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A family dog was also found deceased inside the building.

The residence was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be non-suspicious in nature.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

brainerd high school ice protest walkout thumbnail

01-30-2026

Community

Brainerd High School Students Protest ICE With Walkout

tyler gabrelcik thumbnail

01-30-2026

Crime

Level 3 Offender Relocates to City of Bemidji

Ben Davis 2 Sqk

01-30-2026

Education & Government

MN House 6A Rep. Ben Davis Announces Re-Election Campaign

Cass County Logo sqk

01-30-2026

Education & Government

More Info on How to Access Benefits in Cass County With Cass Lake Office Closed