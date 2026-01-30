Structure Fire Near Wadena Claims Lives of Man, Family Dog

A structure fire just west of Wadena claimed the lives of a man and a dog on Thursday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, along with several local fire departments, responded to the scene in rural Compton Township at approximately 7:40 p.m. that night. One man, later identified as 73-year-old David Hanes of Wadena, was found unresponsive at the scene.

Lifesaving measures were administered, and Hanes was transported to Astera Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A family dog was also found deceased inside the building.

The residence was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be non-suspicious in nature.