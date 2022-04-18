Structure Fire Near Sartell Results in Property Loss

Lakeland PBS

Mary BalstadApr. 18 2022

A shed was destroyed in a fire near Sartell on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a call on April 16 at approximately 12:21 P.M. notifying them of a structure fire. Located in Holding Township about 30 minutes south of Little Falls, the caller, 44-year-old Cyril Feia, reported his shed was fully engulfed in flames.

Feia said he had been operating a skid-steer in a shed filled with hay. Pieces of farm equipment and straw were also inside the shed. Later, Feia found the shed on fire. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Holdingford Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries are reported. The damage to the shed resulted in a total loss of the building.

By — Mary Balstad

