Structure Fire in Wilton Remains Under Investigation With The Bemidji Fire Department

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A structure fire in Wilton, MN remains under investigation as it appears by Bemidji Fire fighters to be accidental in nature.

On Monday, April 18th around 4:20 p.m. The Bemidji Fire Department had responded to a fire in an apartment building located at 272 Spirit Ave NW in Wilton. Reports say, that upon arrival emergency responders found fire and smoke in a second-story apartment.

Responders used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire quickly. It was also reported that fire fighters were on the scene for approx. one hour with twenty-two firefighters and eight pieces of equipment.

Both the apartment and its contents had minor damages, and adjacent apartments had sustained minor smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

The start of the fire still remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today