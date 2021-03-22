Structure Fire In Wadena County Reported on Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Saturday, March 20, at about 11:14 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multi-structure fire in Section 35 of Wadena Township.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene they found a small, old barn style building on fire. The homeowner indicated that he was outside working in a shop when he heard a “pop”, looked outside and saw the building on fire. Due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread to an older, one stall garage type building, which contained totes of personal belongings.

The old barn style building was a complete loss and the older one stall garage was partially damaged from water and fire. The families north and west side of the house was also damaged. A kennel style chicken coop that was located directly behind where the initial fire started was also damaged and eleven chickens were also a loss.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Fire Department, Wadena Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and the State Fire Marshal.

This fire is pending investigation.

