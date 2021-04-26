Structure Completely Destroyed in Bemidji Fire
An unoccupied structure was completely destroyed after a fire on Saturday in Bemidji.
On April 24 at 11:11 AM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 1133 12th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an unoccupied structure in flames.
Due to the structure and fire conditions, fire personnel went into a defensive mode (exterior attack) to extinguish the fire. However, the structure and contents were a total loss. Firefighters were at the scene for two hours with 16 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment.
According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.
The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.
