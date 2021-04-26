Lakeland PBS

Structure Completely Destroyed in Bemidji Fire

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 26 2021

An unoccupied structure was completely destroyed after a fire on Saturday in Bemidji.

On April 24 at 11:11 AM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 1133 12th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an unoccupied structure in flames.

Due to the structure and fire conditions, fire personnel went into a defensive mode (exterior attack) to extinguish the fire. However, the structure and contents were a total loss. Firefighters were at the scene for two hours with 16 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Marketplace Foods in Bemidji Raises $50,000 for MDA Shamrock Tradition

In Focus: BSU Professor Creates Opera Film

Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Creates Virtual Concert Series

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Celebrates Earth Day with Clean Up Kits

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.