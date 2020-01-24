House Fire Explosion Leaves Two People Dead In Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people are dead after a structure fire explosion around the Turtle Lake area in Itasca County on January 23, 2020.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:29 a.m. the Sheriff’s Communications received a 911 call of a structure fire with a possible explosion occurring around the Turtle Lake area.

It was reported that a loud bang was heard and then the fire occurred. Itasca County deputies responded and located the fire at 52894 Turtle Lake View Path, Bigfork, Minnesota.

Deputies found 92-year-old Roy Earl Halverson of Bigfork and 62-year-old Christie Lee Kurtz of Milaca deceased at the scene.

According to the release, upon arrival to the residence, it was observed that there was a fully involved structure, power lines down and debris spread over a large diameter around the property. Responders were unable to get near the residence until Bigfork Fire Department arrived on scene and started fire suppression efforts.

Information was received that a lone male occupant lived in the home and had recently had a daughter who visited.

The Itasca County Corners Office was contacted. Both were transported by the Itasca County Corners Office for autopsy. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bigfork Ambulance Service, Bigfork, Cohasset, Deer River and Grand Rapids Fire Departments, along with neighborhood residents. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who helped and provided assistance to law enforcement.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today