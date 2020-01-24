Lakeland PBS

House Fire Explosion Leaves Two People Dead In Itasca County

Malaak KhattabJan. 24 2020

Two people are dead after a structure fire explosion around the Turtle Lake area in Itasca County on January 23, 2020.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:29 a.m. the Sheriff’s Communications received a 911 call of a structure fire with a possible explosion occurring around the Turtle Lake area.

It was reported that a loud bang was heard and then the fire occurred. Itasca County deputies responded and located the fire at 52894 Turtle Lake View Path, Bigfork, Minnesota.

Deputies found 92-year-old Roy Earl Halverson of Bigfork and 62-year-old Christie Lee Kurtz of Milaca deceased at the scene.

According to the release, upon arrival to the residence, it was observed that there was a fully involved structure, power lines down and debris spread over a large diameter around the property. Responders were unable to get near the residence until Bigfork Fire Department arrived on scene and started fire suppression efforts.

Information was received that a lone male occupant lived in the home and had recently had a daughter who visited.

The Itasca County Corners Office was contacted. Both were transported by the Itasca County Corners Office for autopsy. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bigfork Ambulance Service, Bigfork, Cohasset, Deer River and Grand Rapids Fire Departments, along with neighborhood residents. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who helped and provided assistance to law enforcement.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

MN Awarding Over $23 Million in Grants For Broadband Projects

Walz Announces Authorization of Disaster Aid For Cass & Itasca Counties For October Storm

3 Ruffed Grouse in Itasca County Test Positive For Mosquito-Borne Virus

Itasca County Commissioners Vote To Not Purchase Land For County Jail

Latest Stories

Two-Vehicle Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Bests Brainerd at Home

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Beats Laporte

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Pine River-Backus Girls Basketball Gets Big Win Over Laporte

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Focusing on Starting and Finishing Better

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.